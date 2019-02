Runway closed for an undermined length of time.

A plane flipped over at Pitt Meadows airport on Monday. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A plane flipped over just off a runway Monday at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

Emergency crews responded just before 11 a.m. after a report from the air traffic control tower of a plane crash.

They arrived to find a single-engine Cessna had flipped onto its roof just off one of the runways.

The pilot and lone occupant exited the aircraft on his own and uninjured, according to reports.

RCMP attended the scene.

The runway will be closed for an undermined length of time.

