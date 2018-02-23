UPDATE: At least two hospitalized after plane leaves runway at Abbotsford Airport

Incident occurred around noon on Friday; Transport Canada investigating

At least two people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an airplane went off the runway at Abbotsford International Airport on Friday.

The plane went off radar while taking off around noon and was soon found just off the taxiway near a raspberry field, airport general manager Parm Sidhu said. The field is located just west of the intersection of Walmsley Avenue and Clearbrook Road.

Sidhu said that there were no serious injuries among the 10 people – two crew and eight passengers – on board a charter flight from Island Express Air which was headed to California.

Of the passengers, six were uninjured, Sidhu said. Two had minor injuries while another two were sent to hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Two or three small children were among the passengers, and at least one person was seen with cuts to their face.

Ambulance, police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

Sidhu said the cause of the incident is unknown at this time and that he wasn’t able to speculate whether the snowy conditions were a factor.

“It could be a combination of factors,” he said.

Transport Canada will be investigating the accident.

The accident delayed one flight originally scheduled to depart just before 1 p.m. For more on airport times, click here.

 

Previous story
WATCH: Walking from Argentina to Alaska one step at a time
Next story
Langley work crews prep for significant dump of snow

Just Posted

VIDEO: Snowfall’s timing perfect for young sledders

Langley kids made the most of a district-wide pro-d day on Friday

Walnut Grove liquor store move turned down by council

For the second time since December, council has voted against the plan.

UPDATE: At least two hospitalized after plane leaves runway at Abbotsford Airport

Incident occurred around noon on Friday; Transport Canada investigating

Langley work crews prep for significant dump of snow

Work underway to keep roads as clear and safe as possible

TransLink says 28 new Skytrain cars to arrive early

The cars for the Expo and Millennium lines will now be delivered three years earlier

VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

All 19 events are underway across Kamloops, where five to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall

Guards hold noon-hour protest over prison safety

Number of inmates, attacks on officers, increasing says union

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Heavy snow leads to school closures in Greater Vancouver

UBC remains open, but others have cancelled classes and exams

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

Adopted potbelly pig killed and eaten on Vancouver Island

Animal had been adopted out from the SPCA in Duncan; staff are devastated by news

Most Read