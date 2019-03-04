Plans afoot for Langley’s vacant former Sears

The Willowbrook Mall is looking at a redesign of the building’s exterior.

New plans for the former Sears show modernized signs and entrances.

The Willowbrook Shopping Centre is planning to upgrade the facade of its currently vacant Sears store, likely for a new client.

The mall is applying to both City and Township – the municipal boundary runs through the former Sears – to change the exterior and sidewalks of that portion of the mall.

Its application to the Township shows an updated facade with several signs and entrances in multiple styles along the Township-side of the building.

QuadReal Property Group currently owns the shopping centre. The company could not comment on a possible tenant or future plans for the mall, but a spokesperson indicated an announcement on the site’s future would be coming soon.

The Langley Sears has been shuttered for more than a year, closing on Jan. 8, 2018.

Sears stores were a prime destination for Canadian shoppers for years after the chain opened here in 1952, and its mail-order business was popular across the country.

However, the company ran into financial trouble, and in late 2017 announced it would close all stores and lay off more than 10,000 staff nationwide, and more than 100 in Langley.

READ MORE: Langley says goodbye to Sears