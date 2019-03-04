New plans for the former Sears show modernized signs and entrances.

Plans afoot for Langley’s vacant former Sears

The Willowbrook Mall is looking at a redesign of the building’s exterior.

The Willowbrook Shopping Centre is planning to upgrade the facade of its currently vacant Sears store, likely for a new client.

The mall is applying to both City and Township – the municipal boundary runs through the former Sears – to change the exterior and sidewalks of that portion of the mall.

Its application to the Township shows an updated facade with several signs and entrances in multiple styles along the Township-side of the building.

QuadReal Property Group currently owns the shopping centre. The company could not comment on a possible tenant or future plans for the mall, but a spokesperson indicated an announcement on the site’s future would be coming soon.

The Langley Sears has been shuttered for more than a year, closing on Jan. 8, 2018.

Sears stores were a prime destination for Canadian shoppers for years after the chain opened here in 1952, and its mail-order business was popular across the country.

However, the company ran into financial trouble, and in late 2017 announced it would close all stores and lay off more than 10,000 staff nationwide, and more than 100 in Langley.

READ MORE: Langley says goodbye to Sears

Previous story
Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit
Next story
Alert issued after 12 overdoses in Surrey in one day

Just Posted

Plans afoot for Langley’s vacant former Sears

The Willowbrook Mall is looking at a redesign of the building’s exterior.

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at Langley school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

Blazers doused by Giants in overtime play at Langley Events Centre Sunday

Bowen Byram’s latest OT winner gives the G-Men a share of first heading out on a three-game road trip

Langley church looks to create affordable rental housing

Christian Life Assembly is proposing to partner with BC Housing to build a 97-unit complex.

VIDEO: Langley student invents better way to ship baby chicks

Teen applies to patent innovative design

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Alert issued after 12 overdoses in Surrey in one day

Vancouver and Fraser Health authorities say spike in overdoses linked to cocaine

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

5 to start your day

Racist graffiti at Langley school, home invasion in Abbotsford, and more

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

Most Read