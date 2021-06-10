A Langley City image envisions the future of the downtown core. (file)

Plans to prepare Langley City for SkyTrain to be presented to virtual public hearing

Support for proposed changes described as ‘significant and notable’ in staff report to council

A final chance to comment on plans for the future direction of City of Langley will be held on Monday, June 28, when a virtual public hearing will be held on proposed changes to the Official Community Plan that includes an update of the Nicomekl River District Neighbourhood Plan.

READ ALSO: New Official Community Plan charts a potential future for Langley City

It is part of the Nexus of Community vision that aims to prepare the city for the arrival of SkyTrain, which is expected in the next eight to 10 years.

It’s stated goal is to make the city a “key destination” on the new rail transit line and “a desired place to live for people of all ages and family units.”

Among other things, the proposed changes would focus growth along the rapid transit route, encourage a broader range of housing, and reinforce the Nicomekl River as the City’s ‘green heart’.

They were given preliminary approval by council on May 31.

Going into the public hearing, a staff report to council summarized the results of several open houses, an online survey as well as emails and letters from residents about the changes, concluding the consultation process to date has found overall support for the measures is “significant and notable.”

Among those surveyed when asked if they supported the vision of the plans, 66 per cent “mostly or completely” supported it, while 28 per cent “somewhat or not all” supported it and six per cent were not sure.

Concerns raised during the engagement process centred on land use, environmental protection, and safety, the report noted.

“Many respondents discussed how they do not feel safe in their neighbourhood and are concerned that increases to density and the addition of the SkyTrain will make the community less safe.”

READ ALSO: Langley City financial plan scales back SkyTrain preparations

In response, a number of measures have been proposed, including designating some neighbourhoods as “suburban” to “retain existing single detached housing forms while providing some opportunity for renewal through secondary suites or garden suites,” developing a community safety strategy in partnership with the Township of Langley and the Langley RCMP to fight crime, and creation of an urban forest plan and “potentially a tree management bylaw.”

The proposed Bylaw No 3200, the new Official Community Plan, Explanatory Staff Report, Nicomekl River District Neighbourhood Plan, District Policies, and Engagement Summary can be read online at www.langleycity.ca

Comments may be submitted by mail to the deputy corporate officer at Langley City Hall, 20399 Douglas Cres., Langley, B.C. V3A 4B3 or by e-mail to councilmeetings@langleycity.ca and must be received by no later than 12 p.m. on the day of the public hearing.

More information about the hearing and how to register for the virtual video session can be found online at the City of Langley website.






