Plant-based food is now available at all Vancouver Giants home games

Naturally Splendid partners with Giants for 2022-23 season

Vancouver Giants fans will now be able to enjoy some plant-based food options at every home game thanks to the new partnership between the Giants and a Pitt Meadows-based company called Naturally Splendid.

These new items from Naturally Splendid’s Plantein product lineup include plant-based nuggets, sweet chili tenders, and schnitzel.

“Our fans have asked for additional menu choices at home games and we have delivered by adding Plantein entrees to the already existing selection of fan favourites,” said Giants senior vice president Dale Saip in a press release.

Naturally Splendid CFO George Ragogna explained that this transition into arena food marks a first for the company.

“In the past, we have supported amateur athletes, including Olympians, with products we manufactured. But this is our first time providing Plantein products in support of a team such as the Vancouver Giants hockey club.”

But Ragogna sees this as the first step in a larger transition to more sports teams offering plant-based items to their fans.

“Many fans in the stands who are attending sporting events are active in sports or physical activities themselves and appreciate the opportunity to choose healthier options,” said Ragogna. “It’s good for the fans and good for business.”

With the first Giants home game having already wrapped up on Sept. 23, fans have 33 home games left this regular season to enjoy the new plant-based items, with the next opportunity coming up on Friday, Sept. 30 when the Giants host the Victoria Royals at Langley Events Centre.

For tickets or more information on the Vancouver Giants schedule, visit https://vancouvergiants.com/.

