This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, shows the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP

Plea deal possible for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison

Pascale Ferrier has been charged with threatening to kill and injure the U.S. president

A United States federal prosecutor says his office is working on a plea deal that could be offered to a Quebec woman accused last year of sending poison to former president Donald Trump.

Pascale Ferrier made a brief appearance in a Washington D.C. court this morning by video conference, and her case is due to return to court Nov. 10.

Prosecutor Michael Friedman told the court he has discussed a plea deal with other Justice Department officials and has outlined the general contours of a potential offer to Ferrier’s defence lawyer.

Ferrier has been charged with threatening to kill and injure the U.S. president, sending threats through the mail and violating biological weapons prohibitions in relation to a letter containing the poison ricin that was mailed to the White House.

She also faces 16 federal charges in Texas related to letters containing ricin that were sent to law enforcement officials in that state.

David Bos, a public defender representing Ferrier, said the charges in Texas would also be part of plea negotiations.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prosecutors oppose release of Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump

Trump

Previous story
Woman dies in ER waiting room at Kamloops hospital
Next story
Federal candidates offer competing visions in Langley-Aldergrove debate

Just Posted

Langley’s Ryan LePrieur managed to cap off his last career MJT Mini Tour event on his 13th birthday with a playoff win on Sept. 4 at Guildford Golf Club in Surrey. (MJT)
Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur celebrates 13th birthday with playoff win

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)
Petition calls for appeal of not guilty verdict in Langley child’s death

Langley Events Centre played host to the 2021 Summer Slam 3x3 basketball tournament over the Labour Day weekend. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
80 teams and 9 divisions compete in Summer Slam three-on-three tournament at Langley Events Centre

Green Party MP Elizabeth May arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Cloverdale-Langley City Liberal candidate gets support from former Green leader