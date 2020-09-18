Investigators from various agencies were at the scene of a fatal shooting in 2017. (Langley Advance Times files)

Plea deal results in guilty plea in fatal Langley shooting in 2017

First degree murder charge amended to conspiracy to commit murder

There’s a guilty plea in the 2017 murder outside Brown’s Social House in Willowbrook, but it’s to conspiracy to commit murder and not the original first-degree murder charge.

David Brian Tull entered a guilty plea on Sept. 4 to the charge. He was charged in 2019 for the killing of Tyler Pastuck, 31, in an ongoing gang war around the province.

• READ MORE: Charges laid in 2017 Langley fatal shooting

“It is anticipated that the outstanding charges will be stayed at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing,” said Dan McLaughlin, communication counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Shortly before midnight on June 9, 2017, gunshots were fired in the area of the Brown’s Social House on 200th Street near 62nd Avenue.

Frontline officers arrived to find Pastuck dead from gunshot wounds, and a second man, 33, who with serious injuries. The second man survived the shooting. A burning vehicle was located a short distance away, near the intersection of 203rd Street and 63rd Avenue, but police at the time could not say whether it was related to the shooting.

• READ MORE: Victim of Langley shooting served time for manslaughter

At the time a statement released by the regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Pastuck and the surviving male victim were known to each other, and the shooting on Friday night was believed to be targeted.

Tull was not the only person charged in the shooting.

“The co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to commit murder” and has been sentenced, McLaughlin added. He noted there is a publication ban on that person’s plea and sentencing.

Sentencing on the conspiracy conviction for Tull is scheduled for Nov. 23 through 25.

“First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years,” McLaughlin said. “The maximum sentence for conspiracy to commit murder is life in prison.”

He added the prosecution service won’t comment further while the matter is before the court.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A man charged in a 2017 shooting that left one man dead and another injured will be sentenced in late November 2020. (Langley Advance Times files)

Previous story
Surrey Langley SkyTrain moves forward with third round of public engagement

Just Posted

Plea deal results in guilty plea in fatal Langley shooting in 2017

First degree murder charge amended to conspiracy to commit murder

Surrey Langley SkyTrain moves forward with third round of public engagement

TransLink is seeking input on new station designs and construction management plans

Virus prompts Langley Camera Club members to refocus

Technology has kept local shutterbugs connected and broadened their horizons

Langley-based charity Wellspring encourages virtual participation for Lake2Lake ride this weekend

Annual 200 km cycle across the Okanagan and Shuswap raises funds for Rwanda relief

Altercation with gunfire in Langley lands two in hospital

Quiet area of Brookswood was awoken at 5 a.m. Friday morning to a fight involving gun shots

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Most Read