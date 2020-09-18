Plea deal results in guilty plea in fatal Langley shooting in 2017

Investigators from various agencies were at the scene of a fatal shooting in 2017. (Langley Advance Times files)

There’s a guilty plea in the 2017 murder outside Brown’s Social House in Willowbrook, but it’s to conspiracy to commit murder and not the original first-degree murder charge.

David Brian Tull entered a guilty plea on Sept. 4 to the charge. He was charged in 2019 for the killing of Tyler Pastuck, 31, in an ongoing gang war around the province.

“It is anticipated that the outstanding charges will be stayed at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing,” said Dan McLaughlin, communication counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Shortly before midnight on June 9, 2017, gunshots were fired in the area of the Brown’s Social House on 200th Street near 62nd Avenue.

Frontline officers arrived to find Pastuck dead from gunshot wounds, and a second man, 33, who with serious injuries. The second man survived the shooting. A burning vehicle was located a short distance away, near the intersection of 203rd Street and 63rd Avenue, but police at the time could not say whether it was related to the shooting.

At the time a statement released by the regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Pastuck and the surviving male victim were known to each other, and the shooting on Friday night was believed to be targeted.

Tull was not the only person charged in the shooting.

“The co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to commit murder” and has been sentenced, McLaughlin added. He noted there is a publication ban on that person’s plea and sentencing.

Sentencing on the conspiracy conviction for Tull is scheduled for Nov. 23 through 25.

“First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years,” McLaughlin said. “The maximum sentence for conspiracy to commit murder is life in prison.”

He added the prosecution service won’t comment further while the matter is before the court.

