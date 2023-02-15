Plentiful puppies at Langley animal shelter need homes

A couple of big litters mean the shelter needs folks looking for a family dog

Sarah Jones, executive director of LAPS, with one of the adoptable puppies at the shelter. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

There are plenty of puppies at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) Aldergrove shelter right now, and it’s hoping to find some families to take them in.

The shelter and its foster volunteers have taken in 20 puppies in recent days, said Sarah Jones, LAPS’ executive director.

One litter of 13 pups came from an accidental breeding between two family dogs, caused because some veterinarians are recommending a delayed spay and neuter for large breed dogs.

The next group of seven aren’t from Langley. They were brought from a nearby community when another animal shelter asked LAPS for some help, as they were already full up.

“We said, we’ve already got 13, what’s another seven?” said Jones.

However, they’ve had to turn down requests from other organizations since then for more help. There are a lot of puppies in B.C. right now, Jones said, and shelters across the province are busy.

Volunteers have been busy – puppies need about twice the walks outside as adult dogs, plus they need exercise and socialization and are starting house training.

The pups will be up for adoption shortly, with LAPS hoping to do a foster-to-adoption process with their new owners.

LAPS likes to bring its new dog owners, particularly of young dogs, in for three puppy lessons on Saturdays. That covers everything from socialization to crate training to house training, and how to introduce them to other dogs and cats, Jones said.

In the meantime, those hoping to adopt can foster the pups at their homes.

“It’s important they be in a home environment,” Jones said.

The details about the dogs can be found on the LAPS website.

The seven siblings are a mix of Labrador retrievers and Maremma sheepdogs, and they will be extra-large when they’re fully grown.

Also large are the other major batch, which are a cross between Labradors and cane corsos. The mom was 60 pounds and the dad was 120 pounds.

To find out more about how to adopt these or other dogs or cats – the first pregnant cat of the year has just arrived at the shelter – visit lapsbc.ca.

