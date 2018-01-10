Plenty of crimes committed on Dec. 8 in Langley

Langley RCMP have released several pictures of suspects wanted for various thefts including one where a victim was robbed by a man brandishing a pick-style weapon in Brookswood.

According to Langley RCMP, on Dec. 8, a meeting had been arranged in the Brookswood area for a buyer to ‘purchase’ an iPhone from a seller. When the Langley resident met with the ‘buyer,’ he was robbed of his iPhone by a man with a pick style weapon, said police.

The victim managed to grab a picture of the suspect. The robber is described as Caucasian, in his 30s 5’8 tall, 150 lbs, with a blondish buzz cut hair and he was wearing a grey sweater with a Nike logo.

Also on Dec. 8, these custom electric bass guitars were stolen from a utility trailer parked in a parking lot in north Langley. The guitars were housed in a rectangular case that would look like a toolbox. The rare guitars are valued at around $5,000.

Also on that same day, a man described as in his 50s, wearing glasses and a green jacket with yellow high visibility stripes on it, is accused of stealing various items from the Otter Co-op.

On Nov. 19, during the day, credit and debit cards had been stolen from a vehicle parked at a south Langley horse stable. Later that evening, the pictured male with the black hoodie and sunglasses, used the stolen debit card to make a withdrawal. Theft from vehicles parked in the Campbell Park area continue to be a problem, warn police. They urge people to remove all valuable from unattended vehicles.

If you have information about any of these thefts or suspects please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



