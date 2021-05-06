Katie Telford, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, appears as a witness via videoconference during a House of Commons finance committee in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Katie Telford, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, appears as a witness via videoconference during a House of Commons finance committee in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

PM’s chief of staff offers to testify on Vance sexual misconduct allegations

Katie Telford has written members of the defence committee offering to testify at their meeting Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff has offered to testify at a House of Commons committee studying allegations of sexual misconduct against Canada’s former top military commander.

The Canadian Press has learned that Katie Telford has written members of the defence committee offering to testify at their meeting Friday.

Opposition parties have been demanding she appear to explain an apparent discrepancy between Trudeau’s assertion that his office did not know a complaint against then-defence chief general Jonathan Vance involved sexual misconduct and other testimony and emails suggesting that it did know.

The Conservatives earlier this week moved a motion calling for Telford to be fired for not telling Trudeau that the complaint was sexual in nature. That motion was defeated.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has said he was informed about the complaint in 2018 by then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne and immediately referred the matter to the Privy Council Office.

The Privy Council Office has said it could not pursue an investigation because it did not receive the information it needed to move forward.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Justin TrudeauMilitary sexual misconduct

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. says student loan websites back up after hack with no private data leaked
Next story
Veterans’ Affairs, National Defence employees say harassment complaints not taken seriously

Just Posted

The Aquilini Investment Group has agreed to a proposed contract of five years to run the Abbotsford Centre. (File photo)
Proposal to run Abbotsford Centre offered to Canucks ownership group

Planned five-year contract to cost city $750K annually, starting Jan. 1, 2022

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
BREAKING: Willoughby added to list of high-transmission COVID zones

Anyone 30 and over in the area can now register for a vaccine

RCMP were called to collision in the area of 200th Street and 44th Avenue on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 around 4:30 p.m. (Anngela Bayer/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Langley RCMP called to crash after car turns in front of Jeep

The incident happened on Tuesday and resulted in minor injuries

As of Thursday there were 27 schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list, six of which are independent schools. (Langley Schools)
27 Langley schools now on Fraser Health exposure list

Families of four schools were notified Tuesday, three on Wednesday

Giants fell 3-0 to the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops on Wednesday night. They have three games left in the regular season, with no playoffs or championships planned due to COVID. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: ‘Do or die’ for Giants heading into final three games

Vancouver’s WHL team faces off against Kelowna, Kamloops, and Victoria after 3-0 loss to Cougars

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128th Street Thursday afternoon (May 6, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Serious crash in Surrey sends 1 to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one of the drivers fled on foot, but was later found at an area hospital

Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)
BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

John Paul Fraser, executive director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association. (Screen shot)
Salmon farmers warn Surrey jobs on line as feds end Discovery Islands operations

344 full-time jobs at risk in Surrey and 1,189 B.C.-wide

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Parks Canada and Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks dig the washed up Princess M out from sand along the south shore of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Coast Guard response questioned after volunteer responder’s speedboat capsizes in heavy swells

Al Kowalko shows off the province’s first electric school bus, running kids to three elementary and two secondary schools on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C.’s first electric school bus making the rounds in Victoria suburbs

No emissions, no fuel costs and less maintenance will offset the $750K upfront expense

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Photo of suspected cat thief released by Victoria police actually just woman with her pet

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

Most Read