A vigil was held for the victims in Langley, Tuesday July 26. (Dan Ferguson photo)

PODCAST: 5 hours in Langley leaves 3 dead, two wounded

TODAY IN B.C.: Reporters discuss the chain of events, what is known about the shooter and whether the homeless were targeted.

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Reporters from the Langley Advance Times were the first media on the scene of a series of shootings Monday August 25th.

On this edition of Today in BC, Host Peter McCully talks with two members of the four person newsroom covering the story, Matthew Claxton and Dan Ferguson, about the unfolding of events as the shooter criss-crossed Langley over the period of 5 hours, shooting four people.

Reporter Matthew Claxton tells us what is known about the shooter, Jordan Daniel Goggin, a 28-year-old Surrey man, as well as what was known about the victims at the time.

(Since the recording of the podcast, Homicide investigators identified the two victims killed in Monday morning’s shooting spree in Langley as Paul David Wynn, 60, who died outside Creek Stone Place at around 3 a.m., and Steven Furness, 43, was shot and killed at the bus loop in downtown Langley City at around 5 a.m. on July 25. The victims’ identities were released with the permission of their families, said Sgt. David Lee, spokesperson for IHIT.)

Dan Ferguson took to the street, talking to people in shock, members of the homeless community and the organizer of a vigil that was held Tuesday, August 26th.

“I think people are still in a kind of shock. It’s still settling in that something this horrible can happen in a small community is not something that really enters the realm of imagination”, said Ferguson.

“It’s very difficult to get your mind around I will say personally that it’s still sinking in, for me. I don’t really know how to put it. I think that’s what’s happening right now is. Everybody is in shock. People are grieving, they are upset, but I think it’s going be a few weeks before the real impact of this. Is felt. And I hope that it doesn’t mean people are less willing to be neighbors or less trusting and less friendly. But as they say, that’s something that’s going to take some time”.

