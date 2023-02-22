Riversong Guitars owner Mike Miltimore with a P2P River Pacific acoustic guitar, a Y2 electric Telecaster-style guitar and a Pacific ukulele. For this photo, Miltimore received a little help from his right-hand man, Greg the Engineer. (Dave Eagles Photo)

PODCAST: B.C’s Riversong Guitars awarded North America’s acoustic guitar of the year

TODAY IN B.C.: A Canadian first for the Kamloops luthier

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Musical Merchandise Review annually surveys retailers right across North America and asks them to vote for their favorite product.

This year, Riversong Guitars of Kamloops walked away with the award for acoustic guitar of the year, as well as being a finalist in Product of the Year, Ukulele of the Year and Electric Guitar of the Year.

‘We were nominated for four which is pretty amazing’, says luthier Mike Miltimore. ‘It’s a testament to hard work, innovation and dedication to quality. When everybody else is coming out with a new colors, we’re coming out with new designs’.

Miltimore tells Today in B.C. host Peter McCully, that Riversong guitars has built guitars for Paul McCartney and Prince William and are used by musicians Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo and Trace Adkins.

‘We build the guitars to be on the biggest and best stages of the world, but to be a cherished instrument that gets handed down from generation to generation – that’s the most exciting part for me’, says Miltimore.

The podcast also offers a chance to listen in to the sound of the award-winning acoustic guitar, a freestyle piece, finger picked by Jeremy Shaw.

Listen: Skull Skates is Canada’s oldest skateboard company.

Listen: Funkanometry, B.C.’s dancing duo brings the funk to millions.

