John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf discuss 2022-23 NHL season

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

LISTEN: How long will Bruce Boudreau be coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

LISTEN: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

Breaking NewsCanucksNHLPodcasts

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bedford Channel freezes at Fort Langley
Next story
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Just Posted

Bedford Channel froze in the ongoing cold snap, in this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21. (Wout Brouwer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Bedford Channel freezes at Fort Langley

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Vancouver FC drafted centre-back Anthony White of the University of Toronto first overall, and Toronto Metropolitan University striker Ameer Kinani second in the CPL-U SPORTS Draft. (Vancouver FC)
Vancouver FC drafts top two picks in U Sports

Three Langley players have been named to the rosters of the U18 girls’ and U16 boys’ teams that will represent BC at the Canada Winter Games in PEI in February. (B.C. Hockey)
Langley players named to Teams B.C. for Winter Games