Host Jennifer Lee Gunson. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: HAVAN offers sound homebuilding and renovation advice

TODAY IN BC: Consumer Resources with CEO Ron Rapp

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ offers sound advice, perfect for people looking for homebuilding, design and renovation connections and resources.

More than just an inspiration board, homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

HAVAN CEO Ron Rapp noted: “It’s a great solution for homeowners who normally would attend a home show wanting to meet with a builder or designer to source information and resources. The podcast offers access to award-winning, industry leaders offering great insight to commonly asked questions, plus things you may not have thought to consider.”

Co-host Jennifer-Lee Gunson grew up in a construction family, while Michael Freedman is new to the industry and approaches each conversation more from a homeowner’s point of view.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

