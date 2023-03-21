Iceberg Homes, maximize living spaces within City limits. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Iceberg Homes, maximize space within city limits

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

What is an iceberg home? Unassuming at first glance, iceberg homes are designed and built with the majority of living space underground. Father and son duo, John and Jeff Gunson, share their experiences and process of building homes with multiple underground floors.

‘The concept was created in London. The houses are too small for the value of what these people have paid for them, and you can’t change the facade of a building and you can’t raise the height. So, because of heritage restrictions they dug down into the ground and increased the size of the square footage of the house. In the City of Vancouver there is no reference in the bylaws to how many square feet you can add below grade.’ John Gunson, Euro Canadian Contracting

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee find out that faced with limited land and soaring real estate prices, homeowners are digging deeper for solutions.

‘For the lower half of the house, that’s underground, there is better thermal insulation and a more regulated temperature. It doesn’t see high temperature differentials from hot to cold as the above grade would. Being underground though, heat from equipment generally creates an issue, therefore, you have to implement air conditioning to make the space more livable.’ Jeff Gunson, Euro Canadian Contracting

Thank you to podcast partners: FortisBC, Vicostone Canada, Trail Appliances, Rami Films, jPod productions, and AI Technology & Design.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Graffiti complaint about bumpy road patching in Langley City
Next story
Anger grips B.C. courtroom after man found not responsible in 2016 slashing death

Just Posted

Frustrated by the bumpy results of road patching along 198th Street near 53rd Avenue in Langley City, someone spray painted the pavement with negative comments. Someone else tried to paint over them. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Graffiti complaint about bumpy road patching in Langley City

Giants forward Jaden Lipinski in action against the Tri-City Americans. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.(John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants score first and last, but Tri-City Americans get five in-between

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township takes budget feedback until March 27

At least eight Langley RCMP vehicles were in the area of 201st Street and 96th Avenue early in the afternoon Wednesday, Feb. 8. following the incident. (Langley Advance Times files)
IIO closes investigation into Langley gun range death