Joe Geluch, Naikoon Contracting. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Infill Homes – A Passivhaus+ Duplex

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee chat with Joe Geluch looking at infill housing solutions featuring a Passivhaus+ duplex project with two lock-off suites, built on a single-family lot as a solution to addressing Vancouver’s Missing Middle housing.

‘We had the opportunity to present this project at the International Passive House Conference in Germany last year. People were interested in it as a new housing typology addressing the missing middle problem in Vancouver. Currently there is an incentive with the City of Vancouver until 2025 for the FSR exemption if you’re going for a certified passive house. This project got 18% extra floor area for doing a certified passive house duplex, which meant an additional 600 square feet total, essentially one extra bedroom per home,’ says Allison Holden-Pope of One Seed Architecture and Interiors.

Packed with information and ideas on infill housing solutions to address the missing middle, this episode explores how building to higher standards on a single-family lot can benefit your family and community.

‘Passive homes used to be all about energy efficiency, and now there is a focus on embodied carbon because you’ve already set this base of a high-performance home. Let’s do it using as sustainable materials. I think that that’s how things are evolving. It’s ultimately everybody’s dream, that passive house doesn’t even get mentioned anymore because it’s code. That’s just how we build. That’s what we want to have happen.’ Joe Geluch, Naikoon Contracting.

LISTEN: Iceberg homes, maximize space within city limits

LISTEN: Exploring high-performance home trends and associated benefits

Podcast partners: FortisBC, Vicostone Canada, Trail Appliances, Rami Films, jPod productions, and AI Technology & Design.

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Underfunded transit systems, combatting ‘sky-rocket’ rent missing in federal budget

Just Posted

Elenor, 4, from Murrayville, released Chinook smelts into the Nicomekl River system on Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was one of about 600 kids and adults who turned out for the Langley hatchery’s first in-person open house since the pandemic hit. ( Langley Advance Times file)
Kid-friendly open house for salmon release in Langley on Saturday

Langley Olympians Swim Club member Julia Strojnowska, 17, won a gold medal (and broke the LOSC club record) in the 400m freestyle at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials, held March 28-April 2 in Toronto. (LOSC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Julia Strojnowska wins gold at Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto

Frequent photo contributor Lou Fasullo, of Fort Langley, recently captured this picture along River Road in Glen Valley. “It always amazes me what people will do for their pets. I saw this gentleman… taking his best friends for a walk. It just warms my heart being an animal lover myself,” Fasullo shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Taking a st-roll together

Someone cut locks to get access to the westernmost ball diamonds at Noel Booth Park in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood in the 20300-block of 36th Avenue at the beginning of the long weekend, and used a vehicle to tear up the field. Langley Fastball Association president Jeff Clegg called it ‘pretty demoralizing.’ (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Locks were cut to use vehicle to trash ball diamonds at Langley’s Noel Booth Park