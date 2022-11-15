Deficiency walkthrough. (HAVAN photo.)

PODCAST: Real Time Reno: Deficiency Walkthrough

TODAY IN BC: Burdens take their final project walkthrough

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Whether building, renovating, or designing, success is all in the details.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once as she catches up with the Burdens who take their final walkthrough with Cara from Triple Dot Design, and Alex from Level One Construction.

‘We walked through with Alex and compiled a list of everything that we had noticed together, but then Level One had the great recommendation for us to live here for a week and live our normal lives and note things as they came up in our day-to-day lives that needed to be addressed. Little things, that you might not necessarily notice when you’re just walking through with the builder.’ Justin Burden, homeowner.

‘Having a master list categorized by trade, with the builder and homeowner on the same page, is key to completing the job in two weeks from the deficiency walkthrough, as opposed to four or five months.’ Alex Dumitru, Level One Construction.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grand piano scam targets Langley Hospice Society

Just Posted

A fake piano donation almost scammed the Langley Hospice Society, said executive director Shannon Todd Booth. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Grand piano scam targets Langley Hospice Society

Pedestrians walk down St. Catherine Street, Monday, April 6, 2020 in Montreal. Statistics Canada plans to provide an updated look at immigration data and our ethno-cultural and religious diversity today in new round of data from the 2021 census.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Earth’s population is set to reach 8 billion people today

More than 70 people attended the evening candlelight vigil held recently at Derek Doubleday Arbouretum in November 2021. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley groups host walk on National Bereavement Day

Aldergrove’s Sarah Potomak was the valedictorian for TWU’s 2022 fall graduating class on Saturday, Nov. 5. The hockey star and coach appeared by video from Halifax, where she was attending a hockey event. (TWU)
VIDEO: Aldergrove hockey star Sarah Potomak gives valedictorian address at TWU grad