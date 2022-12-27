Doug Langford of JDL Homes. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The High Life: High Performance Homes

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, high performance homes.

What’s a high-performance home, and why does it matter to you? Doug Langford of JDL Homes looks behind the walls, enlightening listeners to the lifestyle benefits, costs, and energy savings.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian killed in Maple Ridge after Monday evening collision
Next story
Northwest B.C. mayor steps in personally to help residents of apartment building in crisis due to burst water pipes

Just Posted

Herv Bezjack, club coordinator at Langley’s Boys and Girls South Coast BC Club received 25 meal packages from Langley businessman Robert Davison. The donation helped the local non-profit club feed 100 people ahead of the Christmas. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
M&M owner helps fill tummies during the holiday season

One of the “prize winners” is a Syrian refugee, who received this Christmas gift a few days ahead of the big day, thanks to the generosity of the real raffle winner. (Special to The Star)
Raffle winner donates back prize, delights three kids for Christmas

A table filled with gifts for children was set up at the Acts of Kindness Christmas dinner for single mothers on Dec. 11, held at Church In The Valley. (Special to The Star)
AOK serving up all the fixings for single mom and their kids

Mamadou Kane will be playing soccer in Langley next year, with the new Vancouver Football Club. (Canadian Premier League)
Third player signed to Langley’s new pro soccer team