Aleem Kassam, co-owner of Kalu Interiors. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Water Works! Home Spas

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

With an eye for design and a passion for globetrotting, Aleem Kassam, co-owner of Kalu Interiors walks us straight through his closet, and into the bathroom bursting with ideas to create a spa retreat to rival any 5-star hotel.

‘We’re designing a lot more walk-in showers, so that’s where you might have a water shield, but no door. Curbless showers where you’re just walking straight into the shower, which is also a great ADA accessibility feature. Also, true wet rooms where everything is lifted off the floor – the idea has come from commercial spaces like hotels, to be able to clean efficiently, with ease,’ says Aleem Kassam.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear solutions for building and renovating healthy homes.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1.39M hectares: B.C. wildfire season now worst on record
Next story
Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach

Just Posted

Cora Goodyear captured these deer crossing Allard Crescent in early July. One is a young buck with fur still on its antlers. “It will scrape that off by rubbing the antlers on trees,” Goodyear explained. In the meantime, a day earlier she came across a doe and one of its twin fawns crossing the same rural road. The other fawn was lagging behind on their trek and didn’t make it into the photograph. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Deer sightings common on Allard

Volunteers can pick up a free storm drain painting kit from LEPS to raise awareness of its impacts on fish habitats. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LEPS revives storm drain marking initiative in Langley

Townhouses under construction in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Get ready for redevelopment

Keenan Beavis, foreground, at 28 is one of Business BC’s 30 Under 30 honourees, for the success of Longhouse Media. (Longhouse Media/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley entrepreneur named to 30 Under 30 list