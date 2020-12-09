Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a squatter in a shipping container, who was allegedly found with multiple weapons. (Black Press files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a squatter in a shipping container, who was allegedly found with multiple weapons. (Black Press files)

Police arrest squatter in shipping container, seize weapons

Pitt Meadows arrest involved Air 1, IERT Team and dog unit

  • Dec. 9, 2020 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Ridge Meadows RCMP seized multiple firearms and arrested a man who was squatting in a shipping container on a property in Pitt Meadows.

On Nov. 30 police received a complaint about the squatter, who had located in a seacan on a large property in the 19000-block of Lougheed Highway.

On Dec. 1, RCMP planned to remove him with the assistance of the Integrated Emergency Response Team, the Air 1 helicopter, and Integrated Police Dog Services.

Police had suspicions about who was on the property, and due to the location brought in extra resources in an abundance of caution, said spokesperson Const. Julie Klaussner.

Mark Mccannell, 34, of Maple Ridge was arrested on scene, on multiple warrants, and police seized several weapons.

On Dec. 2, Mccannell was charged with 22 offences in Port Coquitlam provincial court related to investigations in Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, and Maple Ridge. He has been charged with offences including theft, assault, 18 counts of firearms related offences, and two counts of break and enter. None of these charges has been proven in court.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP is committed to ensuring the safety of the public,” said Sgt. Michelle Luca. “This is a prime example of someone seeing something suspicious in the community and reporting it to police, this enabled police to have these guns from our streets.”

Mccannell’s next court date is Dec. 16.

 


