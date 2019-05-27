Police arrest suspect in violent East Vancouver sexual assault

Police will be recommending charges of aggravated sexual assault to Crown counsel

Police have arrested a 59-year-old Vancouver man in connection to a violent sexual assault in the east part of the city Thursday.

Police say the attack happened around noon on Thursday, when a woman in her 20s was followed home from a bus stop near East 41st Avenue and Earles Street by an unknown man who first struck a conversation with her while waiting for the bus.

The man then allegedly assaulted the woman inside her home before leaving the scene. The woman was able to call 911 after he left.

Police had released photos of the man Saturday and found him after tips from the public flooded in.

They will be recommending charges of aggravated sexual assault to Crown counsel.

Anyone with more information on the assault is asked to call police at 604-717-0604 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

