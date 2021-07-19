Police ask for help finding shooter after minivan riddled with bullets

Police are asking the the public for dash cam footage after a minivan was riddled with bullets Saturday in Newton at the intersection of 128th Street and 60th Avenue. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Police say driver of white Audi SUV shot up Dodge Caravan in Surrey with two people inside

Police are asking the public for dash cam footage after a minivan with two people inside was shot up Saturday afternoon in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP say a Dodge Caravan was at the intersection of 128th Street and 60th Avenue at about 5 p.m. when the driver of a white, newer model Audi Q5 SUV drove past it and fired “numerous” shots into the passenger side of the van. Police say the Audi continued southbound on 128th Street towards 56th Avenue after the shooting.

While the two people inside the minivan were not hit by bullets, one of the occupants sustained minor injuries from the shattered glass.

RCMP say they are “seeking the intended victims co-operation” to provide more information.

Police are asking if anyone further information or has dash cam footage to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

There have been at least 21 incidents of shots fired in Surrey so far this year.



