Miter Singh, 44, wast last seen on Sunday, Aug. 5

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 44-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police say Miter Singh was last seen Sunday, Aug. 5 at 11:30 a.m. as he left the Khalsa Diwan Society Temple at 33094 South Fraser Way.

He is South Asian, and was last seen wearing a white Indian suit, a blue turban and glasses. He stands 5’ 8” and has a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text abbypd (222973).