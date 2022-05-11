Police believe missing Abbotsford teen Tatyana Hill is in the company of American man Daniel Ames, 47.

Police believe missing Abbotsford teen Tatyana Hill is in the company of American man Daniel Ames, 47.

Police believe missing Abbotsford girl, 15, is with American man, 47

Tatyana Hill’s disappearance ‘entirely out of character,’ investigators say

Police believe that a missing 15-year-old Abbotsford girl could be in the company of a 47-year-old American man.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) issued a press release Wednesday morning (May 11), saying the disappearance of Tatyana Hill is “entirely out of character.”

The release states they believe Hill could be in the company of Daniel Ames, a U.S. citizen travelling within the Lower Mainland.

Ames is described as five-foot-five, 181 pounds, and with blue eyes and blonde hair.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police seek assistance in search for missing 15-year-old Tatyana Hill

No details have been released about the circumstances that have led investigators to believe that Hill could be with Ames.

Hill was last seen in the 32600 block of Rossland Place in Abbotsford at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6. She is described as five-foot-one with long blond hair, blue eyes and braces.

Police are urging the public to immediately report any sightings of either Ames or Hill, or if they know their whereabouts, by calling 911.

Anyone information that would help investigators should be reported to the APD at 604-859-5225.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmissing person

Previous story
B.C. man denied $5K claim after portable speaker hit his shin at SkyTrain station
Next story
77 young bears killed in 2021, sparking complaint from animal rights group

Just Posted

The first big donation of the McHappy Day on Wednesday, May 11 at the Murrayville McDonald’s arrived with volunteer Lanette Salisbury, a Langley realtor who brought a $500 cheque from Homelife Benchmark Realty, then took charge of the prize wheel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: It’s McHappy Day in Langley

Vancouver Giants have new life in their second-round playoff series with the Kamloops Blazers. The Giants held three different leads on Tuesday night, May 10, and held on to their third one in a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win dramatic 3-2 victory over Kamloops

Dr. Richard Sawatzky is a nursing professor at TWU who was recently acknowledge nationally for his research efforts. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
NURSING WEEK: Research excellence lauded

Fringe Percussion is an ensemble dedicated to contemporary music that bridges Western and non-Western repertories. They will perform at Langley Community Music School’s Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, May 15. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s music school invites public for a musical afternoon