Multiple police vehicles were seen outside Baselines Pub on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Police believe squatters have been occupying closed Langley pub

Police investigated the closed Baselines Pub after a break and enter in progress call on Feb. 13.

Multiple police vehicles were parked outside the permanently closed Baselines Pub building – situated under the old Langley Hotel – on the Fraser Highway yesterday (Wednesday, Feb. 13) at approximately 5:00 p.m.

According to Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy, police were responding to a break and enter in progress.

After investigation, police found three males around the property who were detained and released.

One other person was found inside the building.

“It would appear people have been squatting in the premises. As it turns out, the property was not properly secured so charges would not be possible,” explained Largy.

Largy added the building is set for demolition.

According to Langley Centennial Museum archives, the original Langley Hotel was a block away from the Baselines Pub site, and was called the Half-Way Hotel, which was built in 1920. In 1926, it was renamed the Langley Hotel until a fire completely destroyed it in 1928.

Later on, John Donelly, who managed the original hotel, took over a boarding house at the current Baselines Pub site. In 1936, the boarding house was renovated into the Langley Hotel, and more renovations happened in 1949.

The iconic Langley Hotel neon sign came down in the mid-2000s for safety reasons after the hotel was condemned.

 

Baselines Pub operated in the same building that was once the Langley Hotel. Courtesy Langley Centennial Museum collection

Previous story
Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg
Next story
B.C. looks to create witness security program

Just Posted

Police believe squatters have been occupying closed Langley pub

Police investigated the closed Baselines Pub after a break and enter in progress call on Feb. 13.

Chillin’ in Langley

We asked readers to show us what they encountered in their neighbourhoods during the recent snows.

Charges laid in serious February 2018 crash that left passenger injured

A Surrey man faces three charges over a crash into a pickup while driving about 145 km/h.

VIDEO: Langley fire crews tackle barn fire Wednesday afternoon

The fire department was called to a site in the 4100 block of 240th Street.

Another snowy blast of winter due to arrive in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Police said Joseph Davis has purchased a vehicle and is believed to be heading east

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

Most Read