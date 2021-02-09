Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

An illegal nightclub operating in B.C. has been busted again.

Police in Surrey say 22 people were caught at the club shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning (Feb. 7), Located in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood, it is not the first time the club has been caught defying public health orders. Police say people associated to the club were issued COVID-19-related fines on three prior occasions.

On Sunday morning, the Surrey RCMP COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) executed a search warrant and issued nearly $6,000 in COVID-19-related fines. RCMP say 26 tickets were issued with fines of $230 for attending the non-compliant event, failure to wear a face covering and belligerent behavior.

The host of the event was not issued a $2,300 fine but was issued a notice to appear in court for hosting a non-compliant event contrary Section 4(1) of the Emergency Program Act, police say.

“The Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) will continue to pursue individuals and hosts who contravene the current public health orders,”said Sergeant Tyler Wickware, of the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit. “Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is a shared responsibility; we will conduct enforcement against those whose actions are contrary to the safety of our community.”



