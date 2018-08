First responders had responded to a fatal overdose

Vancouver police discovered a drug lab while investigating a reported overdose on the city’s east side early Saturday morning.

According to police, they were called to an apartment on Rhodes Street near East 41 Avenue at 2 a.m.

While inside, they found a 35-year-old man dead. His death is not considered suspicious.

First responders also saw signs of “possible drug production” in the apartment and called in Vancouver Police and RCMP drug team members to investigate.

No arrests have been reported.

