The Langley RCMP is investigating a sudden death of a senior citizen in Aldergrove Friday afternoon. (Contributed photo)

Police called to Aldergrove home Friday, find dead woman and arrest man

The police are releasing few details until after an autopsy is completed

A man was arrested after the Langley RCMP was called to an Aldergrove home Friday afternoon for sudden death.

“Police were called shortly after 2:00 p.m. and attended the home in the 27500 block of 31B Avenue where a 72 year-old woman was found deceased,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

A man was taken into custody while officers do their investigation.

“Police have no reason to believe there is any danger to the public,” she noted.

Investigators are working with the BC Coroner’s Service to collect information and evidence to determine cause of death. Langley General Investigative Service is maintaining conduct of this investigation.

Largy said the police would not be issuing any additional information on the case until the autopsy is complete.

