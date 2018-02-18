VIDEO: Police called to Glover Road location in Langley

A police dog carried out a search near Glover Road and 216 Sunday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A Sunday morning incident that may have been a robbery drew a massive police response in Langley this morning.

Multiple Langley RCMP units were called to the area of Glover Road and 216 Street this morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. a police dog could be observed carrying out a search.

At least five police cruisers were on the scene.

The RCMP have yet to issue a statement, but one person who works in the area said the officers at the scene informed them that they were investigating a robbery at the gas station. However, when The Times phoned the gas station, the person who answered denied there had been a robbery.

More to come.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

