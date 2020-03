Multiple units called to scene on 203 Street near Fraser Highway

Langley RCMP speak to a man on 203 Street near Fraser Highway after multiple police units were called to attend a transit bus Wednesday afternoon. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple units of Langley RCMP were called to a bus stop in Langley City Wednesday afternoon.

At least five police cruisers arrived at the scene on 203 Street near Fraser Highway just before 5 p.m.

It appeared at least one person was being interviewed by officers.

A TransLink bus was parked by the side of the road.

More details as they become available.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

LangleyRCMP



