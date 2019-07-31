Police cars collide while responding to report of robbery in Surrey

RCMP asking for witnesses to Tuesday night incident in 6800-block of 148 Street

  • Jul. 31, 2019 12:15 p.m.
  • News

Surrey RCMP is asking for witnesses to come forward following a robbery – and a collision between two responding police vehicles – which took place in the Newton area Tuesday night.

At around 10:17 p.m. police responded to a report of the attempted robbery of a person outside a residence in the 6800-block of 148 Street. Police were told that a male suspect was in possession of a possible firearm, and had demanded personal items from an adult victim.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, between 20 and 25 years old, 5’8” tall, with brown hair and a thin build. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Surrey RCMP’s Robbery Unit is continuing the investigation and appealing to the public for more information and possible witnesses.

While responding to the call, two police vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of 72 Avenue and 140 Street.

Both officers were treated at hospital for minor injuries and have since been released. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with further information about the attempted robbery, or who may have CCTV footage of the suspect, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

