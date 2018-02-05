Police catch suspect ‘a minute’ after he robbed North Van gas station

Mounties happened to be on patrol in the area of the Capilano Road and Marine Drive store

A 38-year-old North Shore man is awaiting charges after police allege they caught him “within a minute” of leaving a store he robbed.

A gas station clerk called RCMP at 4 a.m. Monday to report that a man had walked in and made violent threats, demanding cigarettes and money from the Capilano Road and Marine Drive store.

Police happened to be already patrolling in the area and caught the alleged thief walking south along Capilano.

“Our officer literally observed the robber attempting to cross the road on a walk signal after waiting for the signal to change,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong.

“Making our regular night-time patrols proved unfortunate for the robber, but the victim appreciated our immediate response.”

The clerk was unhurt and the suspect has been detained.