(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Police charge B.C. men with kidnapping in Alberta

Pair accused of assault, robbery, weapons offences and more after Grande Prairie abduction

A pair of B.C. men have been arrested and charged after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Grande Praire, Alta. last month.

Grand Prairie RCMP report that on July 26, at 1:08 a.m. they responded to a report of a break-and-enter at the Silvercrest Lodge. Witnesses reported seeing two men force their way into a room with an axe. When police arrived, the suspects and two occupants of the room were gone – and police say the occupants were abducted.

The police were able to locate the victims and suspects, and arrested two B.C. men.

Joshua Hamm, a 30-year-old Maple Ridge resident, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, three of robbery, assault with a weapon, other weapons offences, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats, and a total of 18 charges.

Ken Hildebrandt, 29, of Prince George faces similar charges. Charges are often dropped or changed, and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Both men are in custody and will appear in the Grand Prairie Provincial Courthouse on Aug. 14.

READ ALSO: B.C. gearing up for heat wave as majority of province remains in a drought

READ ALSO: Ottawa police identify 15 suspects in storming of Senegalese Embassy

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMaple RidgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Veterans Affairs earmarks $1.46M for Surrey, Greater Vancouver programs
Next story
Surrey girl dashes to warn neighbours about fire

Just Posted

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files) (File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Plenty to do in Langley throughout August

Langley’s D’Fyance team of dragon boat racers showed off their silver medals, won at the 2023 Canadian Dragon Boat Championships in Welland, Ontario July 20 - 23. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley senior-D dragon boat racers win silver at nationals

A single-car crash involving a Dodge Ram pick-up truck resulted in a power outage for residents in the area of 16th Avenue and 232nd Street Wednesday evening (Aug. 9) around 5:30 p.m. (Tammy Nielsen, an EMT, gave first aid until first responders arrived on scene/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vehicle collision causes power outage in South Langley

Visitors to a previous edition of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In chowed down on In-N-Out burgers. (Langley Advance Times files)
Aldergrove car show flooded with requests for non-existent In-N-Out Burger tickets