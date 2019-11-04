Police clock ‘N’ driver in BMW going 92 km over limit near Vancouver playground, school

A BMW was impounded after its driver was caught speeding by more than 90 kilometres near a school. (1507Andersen/Twitter)

A new driver has had their car impounded and will be paying a hefty fine after being caught going 142 kilometres per hour near a playground and a school in Vancouver.

The ‘N’ driver in a BMW was pulled over while giong 142 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre area around 11 a.m. on West 16 Avenue near Queen Elizabeth Elementary School.

“The officers likely prevented the need to investigate a deadly crash caused by his foolish speed,” Insp. Andersen said in a tweet.

Police said the driver’s car was impounded and they received an excessive speeding fine of $483 and three penalty points on their record. Police are also applying to have the driver’s licence suspended.

Another vehicle impounded by our Collision Investigation

Unit. This “N” driver was travelling 142 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, next to a park and elementary school. The officers likely prevented the need to investigate a deadly crash caused by his foolish speed. pic.twitter.com/4rzDDnUpto — Inspector 1507 Andersen (@1507Andersen) November 4, 2019

ALSO READ: Driver gets $483 fine, luxury SUV impounded for going 130km/hr on Vancouver bridge

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.