A BMW was impounded after its driver was caught speeding by more than 90 kilometres near a school. (1507Andersen/Twitter)

Police clock ‘N’ driver in BMW going 92 km over limit near Vancouver playground, school

Driver had their car impounded and received a fine

A new driver has had their car impounded and will be paying a hefty fine after being caught going 142 kilometres per hour near a playground and a school in Vancouver.

The ‘N’ driver in a BMW was pulled over while giong 142 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre area around 11 a.m. on West 16 Avenue near Queen Elizabeth Elementary School.

“The officers likely prevented the need to investigate a deadly crash caused by his foolish speed,” Insp. Andersen said in a tweet.

Police said the driver’s car was impounded and they received an excessive speeding fine of $483 and three penalty points on their record. Police are also applying to have the driver’s licence suspended.

