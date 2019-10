Police cordoned off 72 Avenue near 208 Street in Langley early Wednesday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police have cordoned off 72 Avenue near 208 Street this morning.

Multiple vehicles and officers are on the scene.

RCMP are expected to issue a statement later this morning.

More to come.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter