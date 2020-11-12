Police dog finds hit-and-run driver hiding in Langley bushes

Young man will appear in court today in connection to crash, stolen property and drugs in vehicle

A 21-year-old Langley man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly colliding with an ambulance and fleeing from the scene. It appears the car was stolen and the police found drugs inside.

Police were called just after 1 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9 for a report of a collision between a BC Ambulance and a black Infiniti.

“Reports indicated the driver of the Infiniti had fled on foot,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “The officers arrived to find the ambulance on its side in the west ditch of the 4000 block of 216th Street.”

The Infiniti was unoccupied in the middle of the road and the airbags were deployed. Further, police checks indicated the licence plates on the Infiniti were stolen.

“It is believed the ambulance had attempted to overtake the Infiniti which then attempted to complete a U-turn with disastrous results,” she said. “The driver of the ambulance sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”

Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services attended and was able to establish a track.

“The suspect was located hiding in the bushes at the end of a driveway nearby. He had a small head injury believed to have been caused by the collision,” Largy said.

He was arrested for failure to remain at the scene of an accident and possession of stolen property. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and then transported to Langley police cells.

“A search of the vehicle incidental to arrest revealed several types of individually packaged drugs believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl,” Largy noted.

The 21-year-old was held in custody and will appear in Surrey Provincial Court today. The BC Prosecution Service will review the collected evidence and make a determination of the appropriate charges,” Largy explained.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.