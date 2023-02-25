Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. Police and firefighters have responded to an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. Police and firefighters have responded to an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police, emergency crews respond to explosion, fire near Marine Building in Vancouver

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected

Police and firefighters responded to an explosion and fire Friday night near the Marine Building in Vancouver.

Fire Chief Karen Fry said on Twitter that crews were on the scene at an underground electrical vault fire, there were some reported injuries, and they were trying to protect buildings.

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected.

Police said they do not believe the explosion and fire near Burrard Street and West Cordova were caused by a criminal act.

TransLink said Waterfront Station was closed at the request of police for a time but was later reopened and normal service was resumed.

fireVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: One person dead after car collides with parked commercial vehicle in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Langley’s Felix Allen, seen here in an undated file photo, was a member of the Simon Fraser University team that won the men’s distance medley on the opening day of the 2023 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, WA on Feb. 20. (Wilson Wong, SFU)
Langley runners winners at GNAC in Spokane

Langley Rivermen are recruiting for their spring hockey program. (Langley Advance Times file)
Hockey veterans fill coaching slate for Jr. Rivermen

Jerry Gosling, a volunteer from Langley, has been on the council of advisors for the BC Seniors Advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, for the past five years. He is also volunteering with Survey BC Seniors to help them collect data on the quality of life of seniors living at care homes. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Volunteers needed to survey residents Langley long-terms care home

A proposed budget that would increase residential taxes 10-12 per cent will come back to Langley Cuty Council on Monday, Feb. 27 for third reading. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City Council urged to ‘smooth out’ tax increases