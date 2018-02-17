Police follow stolen car, arrest three suspects thanks to ‘beautiful teamwork’

Honda Civic followed by helicopter as it fled police

“Beautiful teamwork” between Lower Mainland police departments landed three suspects in jail early Saturday morning.

A trio of alleged criminals fled Surrey RCMP down Fraser Highway around midnight, according to Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police (APD).

Following protocol, patrol officers did not chase the car but it was followed by a helicopter, Bird said. The RCMP gave the APD notice that the vehicle was headed its way around 12:30 a.m.

Bird said RCMP officers deployed a spike belt on Fraser Highway near Mt. Lehman but the Honda Civic maneuvered around it and got onto Highway 1, drove east and then got off on the McCallum Road exit, Bird said. All the while, an officer in the police helicopter kept officers on the ground apprised of its location.

Abbotsford Police deployed a spike belt on Whatcom Road near Vye Road, the Civic hit it, drove a short while longer before its three occupants fled on foot. APD officers, including a K9 unit, chased them and apprehended all three suspects a short while later, Bird said.

A teenage girl and two men approximately 20 years old are facing charges of evading police and possession of stolen property, Bird said.

“That is beautiful teamwork,” Bird said of the various police departments working together. “It’s like when Christmas comes together.”