Police hand out $2,300 fine to host of North Delta party

Delta police this week issued the ticket to the person who rented a house and hosted a party Feb. 20

The host of a house party in North Delta last month has been fined $2,300 by Delta police.

In a Facebook post, police say officers were call to a large house party by a golf course in North Delta on Feb. 20.

“When police arrived on scene dozens of teens were fleeing the party – unfortunately none appeared to be wearing masks,” DPD said. “At the time of the incident, it wasn’t clear who the party host might be.”

But this week, police successfully tracked down the person who had rented the house and hosted the party, and issued them a $2,300 ticket for hosting a “non-compliant event.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Police officers have been both proactively checking on potential problems, as well as responding to complaints called in by the public in relation to the public health orders in place. Sometimes our officers have to do some work behind the scenes, but persistence pays off,” police said.

“This is a reminder that we really cannot afford to be complacent. Getting successfully through this pandemic means we all have to continue to abide by the public health orders, and do our part.”

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s COVID-19 compliance/enforcement team issued 127 tickets since March 2020



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaNorth DeltaPolice