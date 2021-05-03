VIDEO: Police haul Porsche away in Langley vehicle incident

Stay tuned for updates as information becomes available

Police were at a scene of a vehicle incident on the Mufford Overpass midday Monday, May 3, 2021 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A Porsche was removed on the back of a trailer from an RCMP scene at Glover Road and the Mufford Overpass rail crossing Monday midday.

Police were on scene but not giving out details of the scene which included an RCMP cruiser in the ditch beside the overpass.

• More to come…

car crashLangley RCMP



