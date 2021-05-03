Police were at a scene of a vehicle incident on the Mufford Overpass midday Monday, May 3, 2021 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Police haul Porsche away in Langley vehicle incident
A Porsche was removed on the back of a trailer from an RCMP scene at Glover Road and the Mufford Overpass rail crossing Monday midday.
Police were on scene but not giving out details of the scene which included an RCMP cruiser in the ditch beside the overpass.
The RCMP was at the scene of a vehicle incident on the Mufford Overpass midday Monday, May 3, 2021. They had a Porsche towed from the scene. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)