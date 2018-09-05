28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis.

Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was traveling from Penticton to Vancouver when she was killed

A woman found dead near Boston Bar Aug. 22 has been identified.

Twenty-eight-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was found on the evening of Aug. 22 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar along Highway 1. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has ruled her death a homicide and are looking for help from the public to further their investigation.

Sakkalis, a Belgian national, was traveling in Canada when she was murdered. Investigators believe she was making her way from Penticton on Aug. 22, heading to Vancouver.

READ MORE: RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon

“IHIT would like to speak with anyone that provided Miss Sakkalis a ride between Penticton and Boston Bar on August 22, 2018,” says Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT. “Amelie’s family has been notified of her murder and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately to help provide answers.”

One man was arrested at the scene but was later released from custody.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

Is there more to this story?


news@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales
Next story
Six birds killed in early morning Maple Ridge house fire

Just Posted

Pedestrian, 72, hit in Langley City crosswalk

Police report increase in incidents where drivers have failed to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks

Langley’s Ultimate Garage prize package rewarding, on many levels

Aldergrove’s Zone Garage comes aboard with Lordco in this year’s raffle - all in aid of the charities.

California burger chain come north to Langley once a year for popular lines

In-N-Out Burger returns to Langley Good Times Cruise-In, donating every cent to the cause.

Businesses get ready for return of Cruise-In to Aldergrove

Local merchants are adding staff and stocking up on food.

Langley-based hockey player off to Arizona’s rookie camp

Vancouver Giants defenceman Dylan Plouffe competes for the Coyotes in an NHL pre-season tournament.

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Metro Vancouver home prices edge lower for 2 straight months

Benchmark price is $1,083,400 — up 4.1% compared to August 2017, but down 1.9% since May 2018

Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was traveling from Penticton to Vancouver when she was killed

Seven Sunshine Coast school fields closed after glass, ceramic, plastic shards found

School district said pieces were mixed into the topsoil

Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

B.C. rural, specialty school jobs still need teachers

Smaller class size targets add to recruiting challenge

Interested in a career in film? Insider says go for it

‘Every skill that a person has, is at some point required in the industry’

Theoren Fleury keynote speaker at Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame banquet

The NHL legend will visit the Fraser Valley Nov. 22 for the Chilliwack Sports Dinner.

Six birds killed in early morning Maple Ridge house fire

Three taken to hospital.

Most Read