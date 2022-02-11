Police identify man found dead in South Langley

Investigators want to speak to anyone who knew Sarbjeet Sander

Forensic investigators and IHIT members were on scene in South Langley on 224th Street, between 24th Avenue and 16th Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 10 after a man was found dead in the area. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The death of a 57-year-old man found dead in South Langley Thursday morning is not believed to be gang-related, investigators said Friday.

Sarbjeet Sander has been identified as the man who was found in the 1700 block of 224th Street after a call to Langley RCMP at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee.

“Based on information gathered thus far, there appears to be no link to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Lee said in a statement. “This incident is believed to be isolated and not random.”

Homicide investigators would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of the 1700 block of 224th Street at around 1:30 a.m. and who may have seen or heard anything unusual.

Friends and associates of Sander are also being asked to contact IHIT.

“There are people out there with knowledge of Mr. Sander,” said Lee. “Information about his activities and history will greatly help in determining what happened.”

Lee also renewed the police’s request for anyone with dash-cam footage who was on 224th Street between 40th Avenue and 16th Avenues between 11 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

