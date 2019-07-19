Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia (right) and Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. (left) in a photo released by the Fowler family on Friday, July 19. 2019. They were found dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15, 2019 in what police believe was a double homicide. (New South Wales Police Force/Facebook)

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double-homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RCMP are investigating the double-homicide of a couple found dead along Highway 97 in northern B.C.

“In an effort to further the investigation and help determine a timeline leading up to their deaths, we are identifying the victims as Chynna Noelle Deese of the United States and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia,” BC RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release Friday.

The family of the man is travelling from Australia to B.C. to “be with our boy and to bring him home,” they said in a statement posted online by the New South Wales Police Force.

The pair were found dead roughly 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs just after 7 a.m. on Monday near the highway, also called the Alaska Highway. Both deaths are being treated as suspicious and investigators believe Deese and Robertson were killed between Sunday and when they were found.

The hot springs is about 150 kilometres from the Yukon-B.C. border.

“To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was travelling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating,” the Fowler family’s statement reads.

“To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel.”

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage taken in the area, is asked to call Fort Nelson RCMP at 250-774-2700, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Remote controlled RCMP cruiser sparks community engagement in Langley
Next story
Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley pool staff outstanding

A Langley woman thanks the team at Al Anderson Memorial Pool for all they do

LANGLEY’S WHAT’S IN STORE: Entrepreneurs make the shortlist

Know of a new business in town, one expanding, moving, or hosting a community event, let us know…

Otter Co-op breaks ground on bigger and better gas bar in Aldergrove

‘Green’ fuel coming to the gas bar following four months of renovations

PHOTOS: One of Langley wildlife artist’s last gallery shows

Lifelong painter Norman Jorgenson is being recognized in the Langley Arts Council gallery

Remote controlled RCMP cruiser sparks community engagement in Langley

Police are using the toy as an outreach tool this summer

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Alleged Abbotsford crime boss loses bid for jail release amid extradition hearing

Jazzy Sran is accused of conspiring to smuggle cocaine into Canada from the U.S.

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Police identify pair found dead along highway in northern B.C.

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Travel company ranks 15 world leaders’ foreign flight CO2 emissions

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

Most Read