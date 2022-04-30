Police identify victim of Maple Ridge shooting

Arthur Aaron Joseph Comeau, 41, said to be known to police

41-year-old Arthur Aaron Joseph Comeau of Maple Ridge has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on April 28 in the 12300-block of Carlton Street. (RCMP)

A 41-year-old Maple Ridge man, Arthur Aaron Joseph Comeau, has been identified as the victim of an April 28 shooting.

A statement from the The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Comeau was known to police, but it is too early in the investigation to know if he was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“We want to speak to Mr. Comeau’s friends and associates in an effort to build a timeline of his activities for the days leading up to his death,” said IHIT spokesperson Corporal Sukhi Dhesi.

READ ALSO: White car seen leaving scene of Maple Ridge murder

On Thursday, April 28, at approximately 2 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP received multiple reports of shots fired in the 12300-block of Carlton Street, Maple Ridge, BC.

A male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ridge Meadows RCMP frontline officers and BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) provided life saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage from the area of Carlton Street and 124 Avenue and 216 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge on April 28, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in Langley crash

IHIT continues to investigate with the assistance of the Ridge Meadow RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS), and the BC Coroners Service. Investigators are completing witness interviews, priority tasks and canvassing which is ongoing.

“We are deeply concerned when there is a shooting in our community and we understand this is traumatic experience for the people who witnessed this incident,” Cpl. Dhesi said. “Ridge Meadows RCMP Victim Services are available if anyone wishes to speak with them and can be reached at 604-467-7650 or by email at rm_victim_services@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.”

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

IHITLangleyLangley RCMP