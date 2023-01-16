An RCMP vehicle at a property near 200th Street and 40th Avenue, as the incident was wrapping up Monday afternoon. 200th Street was briefly blocked near 40th Avenue and 38A Avenue. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An RCMP vehicle at a property near 200th Street and 40th Avenue, as the incident was wrapping up Monday afternoon. 200th Street was briefly blocked near 40th Avenue and 38A Avenue. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police incident blocks traffic in Brookswood

Two schools were on ‘hold and secure’ in the area

A police incident briefly shut down traffic at a busy Brookswood intersection and put two nearby elementary schools on alert on Monday morning, as RCMP searched for a man who bolted from a traffic stop.

At around 11 a.m., a Langley RCMP officer spotted a vehicle linked to a suspect in an attempted theft case.

Officers pulled the vehicle over, but the occupant of the vehicle ran for it.

Police then sealed off the area, including blocking traffic on 200th Street around 38A Avenue and 40th Avenue, while a tracking dog was brought in.

The road closure was done as RCMP cordoned off the area to prevent too many people confusing the trail for the dog, said Staff Sgt. Kimerly Farlin.

Both Belmont Elementary and Noel Booth Elementary were under ‘hold and secure’ orders around midday for the same reason, but Langley School District spokesperson Joanne Abshire indicated that they had been lifted already by around 1 p.m.

It was unclear if the suspect was located as of mid-afternoon, but police had wrapped up their search in the immediate area and 200th Street had been re-opened.

The suspect’s vehicle was towed away.

