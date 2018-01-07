(Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

Police investigate first Cloverdale murder of 2018

RCMP suspect foul play

Investigators are probing a murder in Cloverdale that happened just after midnight Sunday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in after reports of a Saturday night shooting in the 17800 block of 64 Avenue, near the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park.

Surrey RCMP have closed off 64 Avenue between 176 Street and 179 Street.

This is Surrey’s first murder of 2018 and the second shooting in Cloverdale.

Police say that the incident is believe to be targeted and investigators remain on scene.

More to come.

