Police investigate Vancouver’s first homicide of 2019

Matthew Dillen Johnson, 39, died in a Downtown Eastside apartment on New Year’s Day

Vancouver police are already investigating the city’s first homicide of the year, after a man died in a Downtown Eastside apartment on New Year’s Day.

Officers were called to reports of an assault inside an apartment on Powell Street near Gore at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Vancouver's first homicide of the year happened New Years Day, @VancouverPD have announced. 39 y/o #Vancouver resident Matthew Dillen Johnson was found in a DT Eastside apartment in medical distress and died at the scene. Police don't believe public is at risk. @BlackPressMedia — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) January 2, 2019

They found 39-year-old Matthew Dillen Johnson in “obvious medical distress.” He died at the scene.

Investigators continue to collect evidence to determine the cause of death. No arrests have been reported.

The public is not believed to be at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.