(VPD handout)

Police investigating after Vancouver churchgoers locked inside during mass

Congregation at Standard Holiness Church found door secured from outside after hearing noises

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a concerning incident at a Vancouver church.

People was attending mass at the Standard Holiness Church around 7 p.m. on April 5 when they heard noises outside the front door.

“The congregation tried to open the front door, but realized it had been secured from the outside,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

Attendees were able to get out through the side doors.

“It was quite concerning for them and for us, and not knowing what the motive is and the circumstances, we’re asking the public with any information to please call us,” Robillard said.

Police said witnesses can call 604-717-0510 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Family asks for help finding remains of Surrey man missing for 10 years
Next story
Thieves target B.C. firefighters helping flood victims

Just Posted

Langley teen signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

Sixteen-year-old Grade 10 student from Langley joins MLS club

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Popular a cappella quartet on stage in Langley

A world-renowned foursome sing Thursday night at the Langley Community Music School.

Spotlight directed on ‘working man’s car’ at Sunday’s St. George’s Motoring Show

‘Britishautophiles’ will gather in front of Fort Langley Community Hall for 13th consecutive year

Past versus present as Spartans volleyball program takes the court

Trinity Western will represent Canada in Brazil this summer, begin preparation with match against alumni

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

Aldergrove poet pens prize-winner

Meagan Wiebe earns third prize in Legion-sponsored poetry contest

Aldergrove’s Talana is picture perfect

Talana Barry won $150 gift card in the HomeLife Benchmark Realty Easter Colouring Contest

Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

Police investigating after Vancouver churchgoers locked inside during mass

Congregation at Standard Holiness Church found door secured from outside after hearing noises

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

Thieves target B.C. firefighters helping flood victims

The service has been helping with sandbagging efforts, as rural Oliver battles flooding

B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

Olympic gold now official for B.C. weightlifter

Christine Girard’s bronze medal from 2012 Olympics upgraded to gold, IOC announces

Most Read