Police investigating early-morning shooting in Cloverdale

Man, 35, taken to hospital following incident in 5800-block of Angus Place Thursday morning

Surrey RCMP are investigating at a home in the 5800 block of Angus Place, where a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Thursday morning (Sept. 15). The man has been taken to hospital as police continue to investigate. (Malin Jordan photo)

Multiple police vehicles are on the scene and investigating in a residential Cloverdale neighbourhood after a man was found shot outside a residence early Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., police received a call that a 35-year-old man had been injured in the 5800-block of Angus Place, and upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a Surrey RCMP news release, “the victim was provided life saving measures, and was transported to hospital with serious injuries, not considered to be life-threatening.”

Investigators are currently canvassing the area “and working along the Integrated Forensic Identification Team” to figure out what happened.

Police noted that it is too early in the investigation to determine a motive, description of a suspect or suspects, or the vehicles involved. Investigators are seeking dashcam or security camera footage. Anyone with footage, or information about the incident, are asked to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502.



