Surrey RCMP are investigating at a home in the 5800 block of Angus Place, where a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Thursday morning (Sept. 15). The man has been taken to hospital as police continue to investigate. (Malin Jordan photo)

Surrey RCMP are investigating at a home in the 5800 block of Angus Place, where a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Thursday morning (Sept. 15). The man has been taken to hospital as police continue to investigate. (Malin Jordan photo)

Police investigating early-morning shooting in Cloverdale

Man, 35, taken to hospital following incident in 5800-block of Angus Place Thursday morning

Multiple police vehicles are on the scene and investigating in a residential Cloverdale neighbourhood after a man was found shot outside a residence early Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., police received a call that a 35-year-old man had been injured in the 5800-block of Angus Place, and upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a Surrey RCMP news release, “the victim was provided life saving measures, and was transported to hospital with serious injuries, not considered to be life-threatening.”

Investigators are currently canvassing the area “and working along the Integrated Forensic Identification Team” to figure out what happened.

Police noted that it is too early in the investigation to determine a motive, description of a suspect or suspects, or the vehicles involved. Investigators are seeking dashcam or security camera footage. Anyone with footage, or information about the incident, are asked to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502.


newsroom@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dozens of cyberespionage operations perpetrated against Canada since 2010: study
Next story
190 adults, 2 children died from B.C.’s toxic drug supply in July: Coroner

Just Posted

Mike Bryden presented a blend of playful songs and live drawings in a room full of kids. The Saturday, Sept. 10 event was past of LCMS’s open house. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Kids swarm celebrated entertainer Mike Bryden at LCMS’ free concert

Giants netminder Jesper Vikman stopped 17 of 20 shots against Victoria in the team’s second pre-season game at Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Sept. 11. Royals won in overtime 3-2. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)
Close, but not quite; Vancouver Giants lose narrow pre-season battles

Wilhelm Moorcroft, an Aldergrove resident won $58,079.60 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 23, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove man plans to remodel home after $58K Lotto 6/49 win

Tony Ward. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley candidate runs for two offices: trustee and Township council