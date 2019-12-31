Victoria police, fire and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responded to an incident in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue on Christmas evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

A woman related to a police-involved incident in downtown Victoria on Christmas Day has died, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO).

On Christmas night around 6 p.m., the Victoria Police Department was called to the 700-block of Pandora Avenue for report of an armed person causing a disturbance.

Officers found a woman had barricaded herself inside a suite in multi-unit residential building and soon, smoke could be seen coming from the unit.

RELATED: One suspect sent to hospital after barricade, fire in downtown Victoria on Christmas

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and Victoria Fire Department were called in. The fire was extinguished and GVERT officers were able to make an emergency entry into the unit and take the woman into custody. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

On Dec. 29 the IIO was notified the woman had died in hospital. In a media release the investigations agency said it is in contact with the woman’s family and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency responsible for overseeing all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, with or without allegations of wrongdoing.

With files from Shalu Mehta.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Vancouver Zoo animals suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says
Next story
Forecast of heavy rain prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

Just Posted

Beginning the new year, swimmingly

Choices for Langley residents range from outdoor polar bear plunges to indoor heated pools

Forecast of heavy rain prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

Homeless advised to come in from the rain

WEATHER: Up to 30 millimetres of rainfall expected on New Year’s Eve in Langley

Showers are expected to end late evening, Environment Canada reports

Remembering inspirational coach Don Sparks

Walnut Grove Secondary cross-country coach passed away at 58

Greater Vancouver Zoo animals suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Aldergrove zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Snowball Classic field revealed

60th annual Abbotsford basketball tournament running from Jan. 15 to 18

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

Elderly Surrey woman’s wheelchair/walker swiped

Su Zhen Luo, 85, suffers from a spinal injury from a fall and depended on her $254.99 stroller to get around

TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Most Read